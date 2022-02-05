Brockton police investigating fatal shooting
Officials are investigating an early morning fatal shooting on Auna Drive in Brockton, according to police.
Brockton police tweeted just before 10 a.m. Saturday that the department and the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz were investigating a fatal shooting in the city.
Police said the district attorney’s office would release further information “once developments warrant.” A spokesman for Brockton police referred a request for details to Cruz’s office.
