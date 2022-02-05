Local Police: Springfield teen found dead in Vermont suffered gunshot wounds State police detectives believe the shooting happened between 10:30-11:30 p.m. Wednesday.





DANBY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have identified a teenager who was found dead on a road in the town of Danby, and they are calling the death a homicide.

Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, of Springfield, was found dead Thursday morning, police said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso.

State police detectives believe the shooting happened between 10:30-11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they would like to speak with anyone who was traveling on Danby Mountain Road or who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary during that time.

Vermont State Police are also investigating the homicide of a another Massachusetts man who died Wednesay in Swanton.

Elijah Oliver, 22, of Haverhill, died of a gunshot wound, police said Thursday.

Police said they were notified shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday that a man was dead inside a home. The preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random act, police said.





