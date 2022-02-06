Local Avalanche danger high on Mount Washington Sunday following storm In this Sunday, May 3, 2015 photo, Silas Miller, 28, of Conway, N.H. sails more than 50 feet off an ice-covered cliff on the Headwall of Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. The steep slopes are considered the birthplace of extreme skiing. Robert F. Bukaty





The Mount Washington Avalanche Center in New Hampshire warned Sunday of the dangers of traveling in and around avalanche terrain, as wind and new snow combined to create treacherous conditions for skiers.

The center’s daily forecast warned that avalanche danger in upper and middle elevation areas was “considerable,” the third-highest level of warning on its danger scale. In lower elevations, the risk fell to “moderate.”

The risk was increased because of high winds and recent snow accumulations, the center said. On Friday, Mount Washington, situated among the White Mountains, received more than a foot of snow as New England was blanketed by an icy winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.

