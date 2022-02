Local Green Line trolley taken out of service following small fire





A small fire was reported Saturday atop a Green Line trolley at Boylston, taking the car out of service, according to the MBTA.

No one was injured in the incident, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.

Pesaturo said the fire, reported at 4:57 p.m., was around the rooftop pantograph device, which connects the trolley to the overhead wires.

