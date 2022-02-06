Local Photos: Hundreds of Boston police officers attend John O’Keefe’s wake O'Keefe's wake was held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. John O'Keefe. BPD

Boston Police mourned the death of officer John O’Keefe Sunday. O’Keefe was a 16-year-veteran of the police force and was found unresponsive outside of a home in Canton on January 30.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office released a statement Feb. 1 detailing that Karen A. Read, 41, was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide, in connection with the death of officer O’Keefe. Read later pleaded not guilty.

O’Keefe’s family said in a statement, “People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense.”

Advertisement:

O’Keefe’s wake was held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. More than 300 people waited in line to attend. Mayor Michelle Wu lead the procession. See photos of the wake below:

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu leading a procession line of hundreds of Boston Police officers at the wake for Boston Police officer John O’Keefe. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Hundreds of Boston Police officers line up to attend the wake for Boston Police officer John O’Keefe, III. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The badge of Sgt. detective John Boyle with a black ribbon at the wake for Boston Police officer John O’Keefe, III. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

More than 300 people waited in line to attend the wake for Boston Police officer John O’Keefe, III at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff