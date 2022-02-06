Local Tyngsborough driver dies, crashed into tractor-trailer in breakdown lane on Mass. Turnpike





CHARLTON, Mass. (AP) — A pickup truck driver died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike, police said.

The Saturday morning crash killed James Lucas, 35, of Tyngsborough, police said.

The pickup crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of the turnpike, in Charlton.

The operator of the tractor cab was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.