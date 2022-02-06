Local Worcester sewer pump failure causes wastewater to leak into Lake Quinsigamond The city said residents should not use the lake for recreational activities near or south of the Lake Ave Pumping Station. Worcester, MA- August 30, 2017: The Interstate 290 bridge over Lake Quinsigamond. CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF)

Untreated wastewater leaked into Worcester’s Lake Quinsigamond Sunday after a sewer pump malfunctioned, the City of Worcester said in a health advisory to residents.

The city said that a failure in the Lake Ave Sewer Pumping Station flooded the facility, which prevented the pumps from operating. This caused the station to release untreated wastewater into Lake Quinsigamond.

The city said that the Department of Public Works and contractors are working to resolve the issue.

Until the problem is fixed, the city said residents should not use the lake for recreational activities, such as ice fishing, near and south of the pumping station at 83 Lake Ave.

The Route 9 bridge that crosses the lake is just north of the pumping station, so recreational activities should be safe north of the bridge, but not south of it.

The affected pumping station is the largest capacity station in the city, typically pumping three million gallons of sewage per day.