Local Government properties among those fined for violating Boston’s snow removal ordinance Those include sites run by the MBTA and the city itself. A snow-covered sidewalk along Proctor Street is seen beside a city-owned parking lot in Roxbury Sunday, more than a week after Mayor Michelle Wu ordered sidewalks to be cleared of snow left by a powerful blizzard.





Publicly owned properties in Boston — including sites run by the MBTA and the city — were fined thousands of dollars for violating the city’s snow removal ordinance in the days after the region was slammed by a powerful blizzard last weekend, according to city records.

The fines came despite repeated entreaties from Mayor Michelle Wu, who called on residents to help crews and clear sidewalks and curb ramps after a historic bomb cyclone dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on the city.

Since the storm, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which is run by the state, racked up 18 tickets from city inspectors — worth a combined $2,400 in fines — as of Sunday, according to the city’s publicly available code enforcement violations data.

That same data indicated 46 tickets were issued to 1010 Massachusetts Ave. in Roxbury, worth a combined $6,800 in fines, since the storm. That city-owned building houses offices for several city agencies, including Boston Public Health Commission, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Inspectional Services Department, as well as the state Department of Transitional Assistance.

