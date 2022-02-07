Local Here’s how many car crashes Mass. State Police responded to during last weekend’s ice storm Dozens of the crashes resulted in the driver being injured. Massachusetts State Police responded to 388 car crashes during last weekend's storm. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police responded to a massive number of car crashes during last weekend’s ice storm.

State Police made a post on Instagram Monday saying they responded to 388 crashes across the state between 5 p.m. Thursday evening and 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

Of the crashes, State Police said 45 resulted in injuries to drivers, while the remainder caused property damage of varying severity.

“All told, a busy stretch, and affirmation, for those who can, of why it’s a good idea to stay off the roads during an ice storm,” State Police wrote on Instagram.

A 2015 study of 13 major cities published by the American Meteorological Society found that the number of car crashes increases by 19% and car crash-related injuries increase by 13% during wintry conditions.

Another 2015 study by the same researchers on winter storm car crashes published in the Journal of Transport Geography found that Worcester County had the thirteenth highest number of winter weather-related car crashes in the country between 1975 and 2011. During that time, 111 people died from such crashes in the county.

Middlesex County also had a high number of crashes during that time, with 86 people dying from them. Essex, Norfolk, and Bristol County all had over 50 deaths due to winter weather-related car crashes during that time.