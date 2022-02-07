Local Pedestrian killed in car crash on I-90 in Natick The crash happened near exit 117.

One person was killed in a car crash on I-90 in Natick Sunday evening, Massachusetts State Police reported in a tweet.

Police said it happened on the westbound part of the highway at exit 117. State troopers, Natick fire, and Natick Emergency Services are on scene.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has the two leftmost lanes closed as a result of the crash, the tweet said.

No further information about the crash has been released. Police said they are investigating the scene and plan to release more information soon.