Local Police ID pedestrian struck and killed on Mass. Pike in Natick after initial crash Authorities said Ryan Connearney, 26, of Framingham died at the scene Sunday.

State police are investigating the death of a Framingham man who was struck and killed on the Mass. Pike in Natick Sunday evening.

Police said troopers responded to the report of the crash on I-90 westbound near Exit 117 around 8:30 p.m. where they found a pedestrian, 26-year-old Ryan Connearney of Framingham, had been struck by a car. He died at the scene.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that Connearney was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway into a ditch at the beginning of the off-ramp for Exit 117. The 26-year-old then got out of the car and ran into the left travel lane where he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, according to police.

Advertisement:

The driver of the Chevrolet, who police have not named, was transported to Metrowest Medical Center for treatment of injuries he received from the crash.

Police said the facts and circumstances of the crash, including what caused Connearney to drive off the road, remain under investigation.