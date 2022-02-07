Local Protesters gather over patient dropped from transplant list over COVID-19 vaccination status “Have A Heart was formed to offer support for DJ Ferguson and anyone else impacted by medical discrimination." A protester during Sunday's demonstration at the hospital.





About 100 protesters gathered outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital Sunday afternoon in support of a Massachusetts man whose family has said he was dropped from its heart transplant waitlist because he hasn’t been vaccinated for COVID-19.

David Ferguson Jr., who is known as D.J., has been hospitalized since November, according to an online fund-raiser. His mother, Tracey Ferguson, has said he has been suffering complications from atrial fibrillation and deteriorating heart failure and has been treated at hospitals around Boston.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has told Ferguson that he was ineligible for a transplant because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to his family. Ferguson’s father, David, told WBZ last month that vaccination against COVID-19 went against his son’s “basic principles. He doesn’t believe in it.”

Sunday’s protest was organized by family members, who said they planned to “peacefully march for medical freedom,” according to a Facebook post for the event.

