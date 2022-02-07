Local 63-year-old woman killed in Dartmouth crash Two others were injured in the single-vehicle crash on Route 195.

A 63-year-old woman was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on Route 195 in Dartmouth.

State police said troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Route 195 westbound around 10 p.m. The initial investigation indicates that a Jeep was traveling in the westbound lanes when it drove off the road into the grassy median, striking a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, 63-year-old Eleanor Estrella of New Bedford, died at the scene, police said. The two other occupants of the car, a 25-year-old woman who was driving and a 17-year-old girl, both of New Bedford, were transported with injuries to St. Luke’s Hospital. The 25-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, while the teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Advertisement:

Police said the reason why the car went off the road and the circumstances around the crash remain under investigation.