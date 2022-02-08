Local City Councilor Arroyo announces run for district attorney "We must continue these reforms that have been proven to work and continue to move Suffolk County forward." Boston City Councilor and former Public Defender Ricardo Arroyo announced his candidacy for Suffolk County District Attorney at Birch Street Plaza in Roslindale Tuesday. David L Ryan/Globe Staff





BOSTON (AP) — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said Tuesday that he plans to run for Suffolk County district attorney to continue the reforms started by former DA Rachael Rollins.

Arroyo, 34, a former public defender, in a statement said his goal is to “build a justice system that protects the safety and dignity of all people” and “One that will maintain the successful reforms that have proven to improve the safety of communities across Suffolk County.”

He said his time as a public defender showed him the inequities in the legal system.

“Former District Attorney Rachael Rollins led the way by bringing much-needed reforms to the office,” said Arroyo, who lives in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. “We cannot afford to go backward or stagnate. We must continue these reforms that have been proven to work and continue to move Suffolk County forward.”

Rollins was sworn in last month as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. While district attorney, she pushed for progressive criminal justice reforms, including not prosecuting certain nonviolent low-level crimes to focus on more serious violent crimes, which drew criticism from conservatives.

Kevin Hayden, who was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to complete Rollins’ term, is also considering a run.

The Suffolk district attorney’s jurisdiction is the city of Boston and the suburbs of Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.