Fall River man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing cousin in 2019

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Fall River man who stabbed his teenage cousin to death during an argument over a stolen backpack has been sentenced to a maximum of 12 1/2 years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Michael Holloway, 19, pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter and other charges in the February 2019 death of 17-year-old William Wheeler Jr., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office.

According to prosecutors, the cousins had participated in the knifepoint robbery of a friend during which the backpack was stolen. They then went to an apartment where they had been staying, and at some point Wheeler and Holloway got into an argument over a blanket and a pillow and Holloway cut his cousin’s nose, prosecutors said.

Wheeler went to the bathroom to clean up, then tried to leave the apartment and take the backpack, prosecutors said. Another fight ensued and this time Holloway stabbed Wheeler in the stomach, an injury that proved fatal, authorities said.





