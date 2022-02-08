Local Medway police officer helps ‘wayward chicken’ find its way home after getting stuck in the snow Police don't know how it got out or how it got stuck in the snow. Medway police officer Tony Nigro helped a chicken find its way home Monday. Medway Police Department

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get home, apparently.

But one adventurous hen couldn’t have done it without the help of Medway police.

In a Facebook post Monday, Medway police said they were called to help a chicken in need.

“Officer Tony Nigro showed off his negotiation skills this morning convincing this wayward chicken to go home. The chicken was reported as stuck in the snow on the side of the road,” the department wrote.

While police aren’t sure how the chicken got stuck out or got stuck in the snow, they know she was from a family nearby that keeps chickens in their backyard for eggs.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Nigro appears to be walking the chicken across the road, ensuring it isn’t hit by traffic.

“Officer Nigro was able to get her out of the snow and convinced her to not only cross the road but to head home Fantastic work!” the department wrote.