Local Police investigate more hateful graffiti at Danvers school Danvers has been under scrutiny over alleged racist misconduct by members of the 2019-20 boys’ hockey team. The Rev. Marya DeCarlen, center, at a prayer vigil in November held in response to the spate of antisemitic graffiti at Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers and allegations of violent racism on the 2019-20 Danvers High Hockey team.





Racist, homophobic, and antisemitic graffiti was discovered Monday in a girls’ bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers, marking the third such incident at the school this academic year, school officials said.

Police and school authorities are investigating the vandalism, which comes after a swastika was found in a Danvers High School bathroom in December and homophobic graffiti was discovered at a softball field on Pickering Street that same month. “The Danvers Public Schools condemns this type of behavior and will continue to educate our students on hate speech/symbols,” acting co-superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers wrote in a letter to the community Monday. “The district is committed to building an inclusive community where everyone belongs.”

Danvers has been under scrutiny by state officials and human rights leaders since the Boston Globe reported in November that the town’s police and school officials had concealed for more than 16 months allegations of violent, racist, homophobic, and antisemitic misconduct by members of the 2019-20 boys’ varsity hockey team at Danvers High School.

