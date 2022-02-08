Local U.S. Attorney Rollins wants neo-Nazis included in gang databases “It is just outrageous that there is this level of discourse that people feel comfortable engaging in right now.” US Attorney Rachael Rollins. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After neo-Nazis protested outside of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins says she wants members of white supremacist groups included in gang databases.

In a recent interview with Boston Public Radio, Rollins noted that the database is “filled” with Black teens from Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester.

The ACLU and other civil rights organizations have sued Boston police over how people end up in the database, alleging racism, according to GBH.

“Why aren’t we looking at neo-Nazis to enter them into this database as well?” Rollins told BPR. “It is just outrageous that there is this level of discourse that people feel comfortable engaging in right now. It’s really, really troubling.”

The protest happened on Jan. 22. Around two dozen neo-Nazis gathered outside the hospital holding a sign that said “B and W Hospital Kills Whites.” The protest was directed at two doctors who are working to make health care more equitable for patients of color, whom studies have shown to be chronically underserved.

“What I’m trying to do is hold the medical industrial complex accountable for the harms that it’s caused to communities of color and to other communities, and push for racial justice and health equity in all of the institutions that I’m involved in and in partnership with the many communities that I serve,” Dr. Michelle Morse, one of the targeted doctors, said. She is now the chief medical officer for the New York City Health Department, but did work at the Brigham in the past.