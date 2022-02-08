Local Report finds no support for patterns of racial disparity on who is pulled over, but drivers of color were more likely to be searched, cited The 415-page report was released by the state’s Department of Public Safety and Security. Massachusetts State Trooper Duarte Tavares talked to a driver he pulled over on Route 24 on Aug. 31, 2012.





A 10-month study of traffic stops in Massachusetts found no evidence of racial disparity in which drivers police chose to pull over, but determined that drivers of color were more likely to be subjected to searches and had a higher chance of receiving a criminal citation than white drivers, according to a new report.

Black and Hispanic drivers were least likely to be given a warning after being pulled over and more likely to be arrested compared with white drivers, according to the 415-page report, which was released late Monday afternoon by the state’s Department of Public Safety and Security.

A spokesman for the department said no one there was available to discuss the report on Monday.

