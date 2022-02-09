Local 3 bear cubs had to be rescued after their den was accidentally destroyed Willa, Billie, and Fitz were inadvertently left behind by their mother in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game personnel didn’t expect to find three bear cubs when clearing out a local homeowner’s property Monday.

In a post on Facebook, New Hampshire State Police said their fish and game division was clearing out a “large brush pile” when they accidentally destroyed a bear den in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire.

Three bear cubs were left behind after their mother escaped the collapsing home. However, the fish and game staff were able to safely bring the cubs to Kilham Bear Center, a decision made by the department’s biologist.

In another Facebook post from state police, the Kilham Bear Center said they are glad to say the cubs are “eating well.”

The cubs will be raised in the facility until they are old enough to be released back into their natural habitat.