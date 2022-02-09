Local Man arrested, woman injured, after crash off I-93 in Randolph, state police say The arrests followed a following a lengthy pursuit along Route 24 Tuesday by police.





A man and a woman with active arrests warrants were injured after their car crashed off Interstate 93 in Randolph following a lengthy pursuit along Route 24 Tuesday by Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers attempted to stop a 2017 Nissan Sentra with a New Hampshire license plate around 5:00 p.m. on Route 24, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email.

The driver did not stop and sped onto I-93 into the breakdown lane before crashing into the infield off Exit 5A in Randolph, Procopio said.

