Local MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter waiving small pet adoption fees this weekend Will you make one of these bunnies your Valentine?

MSPCA-Angell and the Northeastern Animal Shelter are hosting a Valentine’s Day “adoptathon” with 100% of fees waived for small animals up for adoption. They encouraged patrons to find their “sweetheart” at the event.

Small animals include rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and another similar size pets. The event runs from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13 at the MSPCA shelters in Boston, Methuen, and Cape Cod, and the Northeastern Animal Shelter in Salem, according to a statement from MSPCA.

To take advantage of the deal patrons must register online, and spots are limited. MSPCA-Angell’s website recommends taking a picture of the cage that the animal will be housed in before registering, as certain cages are “not ideal” for rabbits and guinea pigs.

The MSPCA also recommends being ready to take the newfound friend home on the day of the appointment and bringing all necessary items to do so.

Recommendations for small animal housing can be found here. Animals that will be available for adoption can be seen here, and instructions on how to adopt can be found here.