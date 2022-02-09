Local Husband and wife injured in early morning Peabody fire The husband was taken by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Lahey Hospital in Boston.

Two people were injured, with one of them medflighted to a Boston hospital, following a fire in Peabody early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Ellsworth Road, and firefighters were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling. A neighbor originally saw the fire.

Police were able to get the first-floor residents out. The man, who sustained burns, was taken first to Salem Hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Lahey Hospital in Boston. His wife was taken to Salem Hospital for smoke inhalation, Dowling said.

All three of the third-floor residents escaped unscathed, he said.

“Conditions were very bad,” Dowling noted. Firefighters could not fight the fire from within due to the severity and used defensive operations outside. A couple hours in, the roof partially collapsed in the back of the building.

The fire was mostly knocked down between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m., Dowling said. One pump stayed on the scene to put out any hotspots.

A cause has yet to be determined. Dowling noted that fire investigators were still on scene as of Wednesday afternoon.

