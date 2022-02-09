Local Boston police ask for help finding Quatashia Evans-Gordon The 16-year-old was reported missing Jan. 25.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Dorchester. Quatashia Evans-Gordon was reported missing Jan. 25 and was last seen in the area of 4 North Point Drive in Dorchester.

According to the Boston Police Department, she is a Black female, about 5’2” tall with black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call District C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742 or 911. To anonymously help with the search, people can call the CrimeStoppers Tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).