Local Major water main break shuts down parts of Huntington Ave. and Ring Road in Boston Huntington Ave. will be closed between Exeter Street and West Newton Street.

The Boston Police Dept. is asking the public to avoid the area surrounding a broken water main on Huntington Ave and Ring Road.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews are responding to the leak, according to a statement released on Twitter.

A spokesperson for BWSC told 7News reporter Steve Cooper the break was most likely caused by a fluctuation in temperature from the extreme cold of recent weeks to the more temperate weather this week.

Video footage from 7News reporter Lisa Gresci showed a large flow of water covering parts of Huntington Ave.

Lots to clean up here. We are expecting an update from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission shortly. @7News https://t.co/2929qXCzvA pic.twitter.com/BOsHKddESw — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 10, 2022

When the water main originally broke an impressive vertical geyser was created, captured on video by WBZ’s helicopter.

Massive water main break in Downtown Boston in the area of Ring Rd and Huntington Ave in the Pru/Copley Plaza area. via WBZ🚁 pic.twitter.com/UCCEeuU82J — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) February 9, 2022