Major water main break shuts down parts of Huntington Ave. and Ring Road in Boston

The Boston Police Dept. is asking the public to avoid the area surrounding a broken water main on Huntington Ave and Ring Road.
Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews are responding to the leak, according to a statement released on Twitter.
A spokesperson for BWSC told 7News reporter Steve Cooper the break was most likely caused by a fluctuation in temperature from the extreme cold of recent weeks to the more temperate weather this week.
Video footage from 7News reporter Lisa Gresci showed a large flow of water covering parts of Huntington Ave.
When the water main originally broke an impressive vertical geyser was created, captured on video by WBZ’s helicopter.
