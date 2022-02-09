Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus in Winthrop

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating a car crash involving an MBTA bus and a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Metcalf Square, Winthrop police reported.
The crash happened in front of the police station around 2:45 p.m. Winthrop Police and Fire provided first aid to the injured man and secured the area.
The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police and Transit Police. Information about the pedestrian’s condition was not released.
Winthrop Police and the Town of Winthrop are encouraging drivers to avoid the area of Metcalf Square for the next several hours, as road closures will be in place while the crash scene is investigated.
Roads will be closed at the following locations:
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.
