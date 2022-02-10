Local Here are Boston’s most popular dog names and breeds for 2021 Surprisingly, the Boston Terrier did not make the list. Golden retrievers were the most popular dog in Boston in 2021. Adobe Stock Photo

After a ruff year for all, the Boston Animal Care and Control Division analyzed licensing data from 2021 to find out the most popular dog names and breeds in the city.

The top dog name overall this year was Luna, with 112 dogs registered in Boston with that name. The top dog name for male dogs was Charlie, with 82 dogs registered.

For dog breeds, Labrador retrievers blew all other breeds out of the water with 1,833 labs registered in Boston. Next up were golden retrievers with 703 registered.

Chihuahuas and German Shepherds tied for third and four place, with 442 dogs registered for each breed.

The Animal Control division is hoping the data will help remind people to apply for dog licenses this year. All dog owners need to license their dogs by Thursday, March 31, 2022, the division said in a news release.

Advertisement:

“Not only is licensing your pet the law, but a license is your pet’s ID and provides their fastest ticket home if they become lost,” Animal Care and Control Director Alexis Trzcinski said in the release.

Dogs must be licensed if they are older than six months. Owners must provide a copy of their dog’s current rabies certificate. For spayed and neutered pets, owners must submit proof of spaying or neutering if they have not done so previously.

Licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female. The dog licensing fee is waived for service animals and dogs of residents age 70 and older.

Owners must also pay any outstanding Animal Care and Control fines. The fine for an unlicensed dog is $50.

Bostonians can call (617) 635-5348 or email [email protected] with any questions about the licensing process or to update their information in the database.

Below are the top dog names and breeds of 2021.

Top 25 female dog names of 2021

LUNA BELLA LUCY DAISY PENNY LOLA STELLA MOLLY BAILEY ROSIE MAGGIE LILY SADIE RUBY OLIVE CHLOE SOPHIE WINNIE COCO WILLOW PIPER MILLIE MAYA LULU RILEY

Top 25 male dog names of 2021

CHARLIE TEDDY OLIVER MAX OLLIE MILO COOPER TOBY ROCKY FINN WINSTON TUCKER HENRY GUS BUDDY LEO BREA LOUIE JACK ARCHIE BENTLEY BRUNO DUKE BAXTER ZIGGY

Top 10 dog breeds for 2021

Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever Chihuahua German Shepherd Beagle Yorkshire Terrier Miniature Poodle Shih Tzu Australian Shepherd Pit Bull