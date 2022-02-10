Local Fire erupts at large Bar Harbor hotel closed for winter The main building had burned down in the 1990s and rebuilt. Firefighters battle a blaze at the Bluenose Inn, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Bar Harbor, Maine. Bill Trotter/The Bangor Daily News via AP





BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A large hotel in Bar Harbor caught fire Thursday, with flames shooting through the roof and smoke visible from miles away.

The multi-story Bluenose Inn was closed for the winter, and no one was inside the building, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze late Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Smoke billowed toward the College of the Atlantic, and Route 3 was closed to traffic and filled with fire trucks.

The fire engulfed most of an annex building directly across the parking lot from the inn’s main building. The main building burned down in the 1990s and was later rebuilt.

A person who answered a call to the inn declined to comment. Bluenose owner Layfayette Hotels also declined comment.