Police searching for man who allegedly poses as deliveryman, enters homes unexpectedly

Boston police have taken a couple of reports about a man allegedly posing as a deliveryman and going into people’s homes in South Boston.

They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On Tuesday, police were called to one home just before noon. The victim said they were working from home when they heard someone knocking on their front door, according to the police report.

“She went downstairs to answer the door and there was a man standing in her living room with a package in his hands,” the report says.

When the victim asked, the man said he worked for a company and was delivering a fitted sheet. The man then left, according to the report.

The suspect in this incident was described as a man in his 50s with gray hair wearing all black, including black gloves, and he had a walkie talkie, the report said. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

In the second incident, the victim walked into the police station on Wednesday to file a report from an incident that happened on Tuesday, according to the report.

In this incident, the victim was at home at around 11:30 a.m. when a man went into her home by going through the front door. The victim was with a handyman when the man allegedly shouted “Delivery,” the report said.

The suspect was holding a fitted sheet wrapped in plastic and said he was delivering it on behalf of a company. The victim started texting a neighbor since she wasn’t expecting a delivery, and that’s when the man reportedly took off, according to the report.

The victim described the suspect as a white man around 50 and about 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was reportedly wearing all black and had a walkie talkie, the report said.

Anyone who may know something about the incidents is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4742 or 911. The public can also submit tips via the department’s anonymous CrimeStoppers Tips Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Police Search For Suspicious Man Who Entered South Boston Homes @KenMacWBZ reportshttps://t.co/IlTPvLngrd pic.twitter.com/h46tlz4Sh0 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 10, 2022