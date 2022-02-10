Shuttle bus veers off road, strikes Tasty Burger in Harvard Square

Newsletter Signup
A shuttle bus crashed into the Tasty Burger in Harvard Square Wednesday evening, according to the Cambridge Police Department.
There was no reported structural damage to the building on John F. Kennedy Street, but pictures from the scene show that the windshield of the shuttle was shattered.
According to police, the bus driver was the only person onboard at the time and there were no injuries reported.
The police log said the shuttle bus also knocked down an electrical pole.
As of this morning, WCVB is reporting that the crash is under investigation.
