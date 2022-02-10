Local Shuttle bus veers off road, strikes Tasty Burger in Harvard Square The Wednesday evening crash did not result in structural damage or any known injuries.

A shuttle bus crashed into the Tasty Burger in Harvard Square Wednesday evening, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

There was no reported structural damage to the building on John F. Kennedy Street, but pictures from the scene show that the windshield of the shuttle was shattered.

Photos from our @HarvardSquare Unit, as we continue to work the crash with our partners, including @CambridgeMAFire. pic.twitter.com/8iXrhp9NOK — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 10, 2022

According to police, the bus driver was the only person onboard at the time and there were no injuries reported.

The police log said the shuttle bus also knocked down an electrical pole.

As of this morning, WCVB is reporting that the crash is under investigation.

Units are on-scene following a crash involving a shuttle bus at the JFK St. Tasty Burger in Harvard Square; preliminary info indicates there are no known injuries & the bus operator was the only occupant on the bus. There is no reported structure damage to the building. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/p0I2TqT0H9 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 10, 2022