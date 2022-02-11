Local Bill allowing driver’s licenses for people without legal immigration status will advance to a vote in the Mass. House, speaker’s office says Speaker Ronald Mariano is working to secure enough votes to override a potential veto, according to a spokeswoman. The Massachusetts State House.





For the first time, the Massachusetts House of Representatives plans to debate and vote on a bill that would grant driver’s licenses to people without legal immigration status.

If the bill became law, Massachusetts would become the 17th state to give undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a license. The bill has been proposed in many forms over the last two decades, but has never made it to the floor of the House for a vote.

Ana Vivas, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Ronald Mariano, said he is working to secure enough votes to override a potential veto from the governor, who has opposed versions of the bill in the past. Lawmakers need a two-thirds majority to overcome a gubernatorial veto and push a bill into a law. “We will be debating it and voting on it next week,” Vivas said.

