Local Brighton neighborhood mourns felling of massive Oak Square tree Locals place blame on developers for cutting down the urban trees.

Residents of Brighton’s Oak Square neighborhood are mourning the loss of a giant Washington Street tree, which was recently cut down by a developer, according to residents.

Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, who represents Brighton and Allston, recently shared that a developer removed the enormous and beloved tree from the Oak Square neighborhood.

“It is with great sadness that I learned that this beautiful ‘heritage beech tree’ was felled today by the developer of the Our Lady of Presentation site on Washington Street,” Breadon wrote on Facebook on Feb. 7. “This tree is like a 150-year-old friend to the neighborhood. Gone forever.”

The councilor’s post garnered a strong response from the public, with nearly 40 commenters weighing in on the tree’s departure. One local called the news “devastating” and another remarked that it was their favorite tree in town.

“It really makes me unhappy to see all of the trees being cut in Brighton,” said Renee Shapiro. Another person, Brenda Pizzo, simply said, “Well that’s a damn shame.”

Another commenter, Mimi Adkins, shamed developers for removing local trees.

“Developers are ruining our town,” she wrote. “I had a feeling as soon as I saw the fencing that they would immediately kill the trees. Shame on city planners and governance for allowing such travesties. And the biggest shame goes on developers who only care about profit.”

Commenters discussed rallying at 10 a.m. on Saturday to protest the removal of the tree.