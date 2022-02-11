Local Gov. Baker pushes again for dangerousness law change after Danvers alleged child porn case "It's simple: Anyone arrested for having a secret room filled with child pornography should be kept away from the public + kids." Governor Charlie Baker.

In the wake of a sordid case involving a Danvers psychologist allegedly being found to have a secret room filled with child pornography, Gov. Charlie Baker pushed again for the passage of laws that would help to protect victims.

“​​It’s simple: Anyone arrested for having a secret room filled with child pornography should be kept away from the public + kids,” Baker wrote on Twitter. “But current law doesn’t allow a judge to hold someone charged with possession of child pornography. Our bill would change that.”

The bill Baker is referring to would change the rules for allowing a “dangerousness” hearing, and would let judges hold defendants without bail for allegedly committing certain crimes, including statutory rape, and indecent assault and battery on a child.

Advertisement:

Baker is also seeking passage of another proposed law that would make it a felony to distribute explicit images to get revenge on someone or embarrass them, closing a loophole in the state’s revenge porn law.

It's simple: Anyone arrested for having a secret room filled with child pornography should be kept away from the public + kids.



But current law doesn’t allow a judge to hold someone charged with possession of child pornography. Our bill would change that.https://t.co/bxflvjlm81 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 11, 2022

In the Danvers case, Mark Ternullo, 68, is being charged with one count of possession of child pornography after a contractor renovating his apartment allegedly found hundreds of images of child pornography.

Ternullo reportedly lived in that apartment for 23 years. The contractor had to remove the wall behind Ternullo’s bathtub due to water damage, and that’s when he found a hidden room allegedly filled with boxes of explicit images.

Baker listened to testimony from victims of domestic violence and revenge pornography back in December.

“I’ve never been so distressed about my incompetence and my inability to actually deliver for someone as I am right now,” the governor said at the time.

“Because I know how many people you speak for here in the Commonwealth,” he said. “And I know that, in other states, you have a framework that provides you with the support and the protection that you don’t just deserve, you’re entitled to … I sometimes wonder whose side we’re on.”