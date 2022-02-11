​​Police seek help finding missing 60-year-old man from Newton

Newsletter Signup
The Newton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old man who left home on foot.
Liborio Cordero was last seen in the area of Watertown Street Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.
He is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 foot 6 inches with brown eyes, balding with brown hair and beard and wearing a black leather jacket.
Massachusetts State Police tweeted that a Silver Alert was issued for Cordero. Silver alerts are issued when an adult with serious memory impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease is reported missing to the police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2123.
