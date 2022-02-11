Local Salem police officer charged in alleged bank fraud scheme Officer Iancy Gonzalez is charged with forgery, larceny by a single scheme over $1,200, and uttering false or forged records, Salem police said in a statement.





A Salem police officer is facing criminal charges and has been placed on administrative leave after she was accused last month of bank fraud, officials said Friday.

Officer Iancy Gonzalez is charged with forgery, larceny by a single scheme over $1,200, and uttering false or forged records, Salem police said in a statement.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 25, and the police department will schedule an administrative hearing to determine how she will be disciplined, according to the statement.

Read more at BostonGlobe.com.