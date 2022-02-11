Local Swastika, threat to Black people found at Curry College after rash of racist graffiti on campus The threat against Black members of the campus community gave a date of Saturday, Feb. 12. The Curry College logo.





Racist and antisemitic graffiti was found Tuesday inside men’s restrooms in the athletic field house and a dormitory at Curry College in Milton, where authorities have been investigating a rash of hate speech scrawled in campus buildings since late last month, according to officials.

The messages included a swastika and a threat against Black members of the campus community that gave a date of Saturday, Feb. 12, according to a Thursday statement from the college. Milton police and the college’s Department of Public Safety have increased surveillance and staffing on the campus and adopted other strategies to protect students, according to the statement.

“We have been aggressive in sharing information about these incidents with our community so that we can work collectively to assure a safe environment,” the college said. A Milton police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

