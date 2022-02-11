Water main break could snag traffic for a few days, officials said

Newsletter Signup
A water main break on Huntington Avenue near the Prudential building was continuing to snag traffic on Friday.
The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said on Twitter Thursday evening that “repairs should be completed sometime” Friday.
Video of the break, which happened early Wednesday evening, showed water shooting skyward, flooding the street and wetting nearby buildings.
Officials told WCVB that traffic could be limited to one lane in each direction for a couple of days while repairs are made.
