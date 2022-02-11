Local Water main break could snag traffic for a few days, officials said The break happened in the early evening on Wednesday.

A water main break on Huntington Avenue near the Prudential building was continuing to snag traffic on Friday.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said on Twitter Thursday evening that “repairs should be completed sometime” Friday.

BWSC anticipates that repairs should be completed sometime tomorrow. Paving contractor will commence roadway restoration when repair is completed. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) February 10, 2022

Video of the break, which happened early Wednesday evening, showed water shooting skyward, flooding the street and wetting nearby buildings.

Crews working through the night to make repairs on a water main break in Boston. @ZinniaDee_TV is watching how it will effect your morning commute.#WBZthisMorning pic.twitter.com/kjFq4fc0ey — Kate Merrill (@KateMerrill) February 10, 2022

Officials told WCVB that traffic could be limited to one lane in each direction for a couple of days while repairs are made.