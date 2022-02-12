Local BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting Saturday in Lexington Police were investigating after a shooting on Hancock Street in Lexington.





An officer-involved shooting was reported Saturday on Hancock Street in Lexington, according to Town Manager Jim Malloy.

Malloy and a Lexington police dispatcher directed questions to the Middlesex district attorney’s office Saturday.

The shooting is being investigated by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, State Police assigned to that office, and Lexington police, a spokeswoman for the district attorney said in a brief statement early Saturday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check BostonGlobe.com back for updates.