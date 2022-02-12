Local Coast Guard releases footage of fisherman’s rescue near Nantucket The video depicts a Coast Guard rescuer being lowered from a chopper down to the vessel. The fisherman is then hoisted into the helicopter via a metal basket.

The Coast Guard on Friday released intense footage of the rescue of a fisherman who had difficulty breathing while aboard a vessel 58 miles southeast of Nantucket earlier this week.

According to The Boston Globe, the video was recorded by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel and posted to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website used by branches of the military.

“Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs a fisherman having trouble breathing from the fishing vessel Jean Marie, 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Feb. 9, 2022,” the website said, according to the newspaper. “The Jean Marie crew requested Coast Guard assistance reporting the fisherman had some chest congestion and trouble breathing aboard the vessel.”

The video depicts a Coast Guard rescuer being lowered from a chopper down to the vessel. The fisherman is then hoisted into the helicopter via a metal basket.

This latest rescue comes only a week after the Coast Guard came to the aid of an injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann on Feb. 3. In that case, the fisherman was aboard the Sea Rambler when he injured his arm in a hatch door, Coast Guard officials stated.

After receiving a call for help via satellite phone, the Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod to remove him from the boat, according to the Globe.

A spokeswoman told the newspaper that a rescue swimmer was deployed first and then a basket was lowered down to pick up the fisherman from the boat. The Coast Guard captured the rescue on video and shared some of the footage on Twitter.