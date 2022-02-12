Local Dracut police ask public to help identify 2 suspects in $12K robbery case Detectives believe two suspects obtained a check, falsified the name of the payee, changed the amount, and cashed the check at a local ATM, police said. Dracut police on Friday released surveillance photos of two men suspected of stealing $12,000 from a business.





Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly forged a fraudulently obtained check and stole over $12,000 from a business in Dracut, police said Friday.

The business owner told police in October that a check he had mailed out to a vendor was stolen, forged, and cashed, Dracut police said in a statement. Detectives began investigating and believe two suspects who obtained the check, falsified the name of the payee, changed the amount, and cashed the check at a local ATM, the statement said.

The detectives obtained a search warrant to view surveillance footage from the ATM where the check was cashed, police said. Images of the footage were also released and show what appears to be two men, one wearing a white shirt and ski mask, and another wearing a hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and jeans with holes in them.

