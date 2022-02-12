Local Newburyport firefighters battle blaze at industrial building Bradford & Bigelow, a printing business located at 3 Perkins Way, received $2 to $4 million in damage. Earlier today, Newburyport firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 150-by-60 foot array of solar panels on the roof of the Bradford & Bigelow building, 3 Perkins Way. Newburyport Fire Department

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at an industrial building on Perkins Way this morning, according to a statement from the Newburyport Fire Department.

At 10:36 a.m., firefighters arrived at Bradford & Bigelow, a printing business located at 3 Perkins Way, for a report of a fire, according to Chief Christopher J. LeClaire.

Upon arrival, officials said the crew found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 150-by-60 foot solar panel array on the building’s roof.

The second alarm was struck upon arrival and shortly after a third alarm was struck, according to the statement.

Crews attacked the fire aggressively and were able to extinguish the flames, limiting the fire damage to the roof and solar panels, according to officials.

Advertisement:

The building did sustain some water damage, according to the statement. LeClaire estimates the overall damage at $2 to 4 million.

Officials said firefighters had the blaze under control by approximately 11:10 a.m.

Several dozen employees escaped the building before firefighters arrived, according to the statement. Officials said there were no reported injuries.

Mutual aid was provided by Massachusetts fire departments Newbury, West Newbury, Salisbury, Amesbury, Rowley, and Merrimac as well as New Hampshire departments in Seabrook, Portsmouth, and East Kingston.

Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Newburyport police, and Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene to assist.

Station coverage was provided by the Groveland, Merrimac and Exeter, New Hampshire, fire departments.

Officials said the fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Newburyport Fire Department and state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The town’s building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the damage.

Firefighters remained on scene Saturday afternoon overhauling and investigating, according to the statement.

“I would like to commend the professional and aggressive work done by our firefighters and mutual aid partners which prevented significant damage to the building,” LeClaire said. “Thanks to their quick work, we were able to contain the fire and rapidly extinguish the flames.”