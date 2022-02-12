Local Officials investigate man who allegedly threatened staff at MassGOP "Now this guy wants charges brought against my staff because he said they were breathing on him."

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Woburn police are investigating a masked man who allegedly entered the state Republican Party’s office in Woburn and threatened staffers, according to media reports.

The MassGOP communications director, a volunteer, and several others were at the Woburn headquarters Wednesday when the man entered about 1 p.m. and pointed a camera at them, according to The Boston Herald.

“They were scared,” Jim Lyons, MassGOP chairman told the newspaper.

Though he was not in the office at the time, Lyons told the Herald that police arrived in “no time” and were sympathetic.

Advertisement:

He said he’s working on a no-trespass order, according to the paper. Lyons told the Herald that the suspect is a donor to Democrats and Democratic causes.

Woburn police told Boston 25 News Friday that they are still investigating the case and no arrests had been made. The suspect’s name has not been released by police.

“Now this guy wants charges brought against my staff because he said they were breathing on him,” Lyons told the Herald. “This guy should be arrested and charged.”