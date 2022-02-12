Local Video of IRS agent allegedly assaulting tenant in East Boston leads to arrest





The assault was captured on video by a resident watching from his window as one man tackled another on a busy street in East Boston’s Maverick Square a week before Christmas.

“Call 911, please, please!” the victim screamed as he was grabbed by the back of the neck and slammed to the ground by a man later identified by police as Joshua Stasio, 39, an Internal Revenue Service agent.

As the victim’s two dogs paced nearby, Stasio ordered the man to raise his arms, then yanked his backpack from his shoulders and walked away with it.

