Maine Beer Company and University of Southern Maine team up to try to diversify craft beer business

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine beer business is working with a public university in the state to try to help diversify the craft brewing industry.

Maine Beer Company has given the University of Southern Maine a $100,000 gift to create an internship and scholarship fund program. The university said the gift will create a pilot program for its students that includes a paid internship with Maine Beer Company and a scholarship of up to $5,000 per academic year.

Maine Beer Company co-founder Daniel Kleban, who is a graduate of University of Southern Maine, said the craft beer business has “work to do to make this industry a better reflection of our actual community.” Kleban said the new program could serve as a new point of entry into the world of craft beer for students.

The program is set to launch this spring.