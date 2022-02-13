Local Officials: Lexington police shot and killed man holding knife The man refused multiple commands to drop the knife, and advanced on a fallen officer before he was shot, according to police.

Lexington police shot and killed a man holding a knife Saturday afternoon at the intersection of North Hancock and Hancock streets in Lexington, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lexington Police Chief Michael McLean.

The man refused multiple commands to drop the knife, and was advancing on a fallen officer, according to officials.

At 12:38 p.m., Lexington police received a 911 call from a passerby reporting that a man at the window of a home asked for someone to call 911 because a man was trying to kill him, according to the statement.

When police arrived at the house, a facility run by Eliot Community Services, officials said they found a 35-year-old male resident outside the home with a raised knife. Police have not identified that man.

According to police, the man refused multiple commands to drop the knife. The man reportedly continued to engage and advance on the officers while moving about the property and into the street while holding the knife, according to the statement.

The officers attempted to stop the man. Officials said one officer fired multiple less-than-lethal beanbag rounds. Although they caused the man with the knife to fall, he continued to get back up, according to the statement

When, according to witnesses, the man with the knife advanced on an officer that had fallen, a Lexington police officer fired his service weapon, striking the man, according to the statement.

Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, Lexington police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Lexington police.