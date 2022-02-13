Local A Swansea man wanted 102 cards for his 102nd birthday. He’s received more than 400. Joseph Bucko of Swansea gets out his magnifying glass each morning to read his birthday cards.

All Joseph Bucko of Swansea wants for his 102nd birthday is cards, from anyone who wants to send one. Now Bucko has received more than 400 cards over a month before his March 20 birthday.

On Jan. 22, Bucko’s daughter JoAnn Bucko Frizado posted in a Swansea Facebook group calling for cards to celebrate her World War II veteran father’s birthday.

She told the group that if they would send Joseph Bucko a birthday card it would “absolutely make his day.”

For Bucko’s 100th birthday, Frizado posted on her personal Facebook account, and he ended up receiving around 100 cards. This year, Frizado’s post being in a new Facebook group made a big difference.

Bucko has now received 460 cards, as of Feb. 13, according to his daughter.

“I feel very important,” he said. ” I didn’t know I was important until I got these cards.”

This man from Swansea is turning 102 years old, and all he wants for his birthday are cards from people around the world. He sits on his porch and uses a magnifying glass to read them.#WBZThisMorning @KateMerrill pic.twitter.com/6fI72YEOQ5 — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) February 10, 2022

The Facebook post took off, and now he receives a stack of cards each morning. Bucko waits for the mail to come and then makes his way through the cards.

Bucko reads every inch of the cards, said his daughter, including the content inside, who sent it, and from where. He is especially grateful for cards that thank him for his service and those that remember him from his former business Bucko Brothers Bait and Tackle.

As of late, he’s also received batches of cards from local elementary and middle schools. So many that over Feb. 12 and 13 he had to break up the set of cards he had received into two batches to read them all. More than just Massachusetts residents, Bucko is receiving cards from all across the nation, including as far away as California.

Anyone who wants to send a card Bucko’s way can mail them to this address:

Joseph Bucko 43 Laurel Ave. Swansea, MA 02777