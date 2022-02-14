Local Community mourns Dover-Sherborn High School senior killed in car crash "Owen was THE brightest light. The loss is unimaginable."

A senior from Dover-Sherborn High School died this weekend in a car crash.

Owen Bingham, 18, was identified by the school’s principal, John Smith, as the person ejected from a car after losing control while driving with several passengers in Dover Feb. 12.

According to the Dover Police Department, there were four other passengers in the car at the time; the other passengers were all transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Initial investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling north on Walpole Street when for unknown reasons the operator lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a guardrail and coming to rest against a tree,” a statement from the Dover Police Department said.

Bingham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside Trauma Center services and comfort dogs will be available at Dover-Sherborn high school this week, according to WCVB. Bingham led the school’s golf team to its first state championship last fall and was the team’s captain. He had been accepted to Lafayette University in Pennsylvania, according to NBC Boston.

“I’ve been in education 28 years and he is by far one of the most amazing kids that I ever had the chance to be around,” Smith told WCVB.

Tracy Boland is organizing a GoFundMe for the family to help support Bingham’s mother.

“When young people die, they are often described as a bright light in their families. But Owen was THE brightest light. The loss is unimaginable,” reads the GoFundMe.

Hundreds of Bingham’s fellow students and their parents turned out for a vigil in his memory at Pilgrim Church in Sherborn Saturday night, The Boston Globe reported.

A wake is scheduled for Thursday at St. Theresa in Sherborn, with a funeral Friday at Most Precious Blood in Dover, according to WCVB.

