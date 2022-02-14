Fatal truck crash Saturday in Fitchburg kills 59-year-old man from Hubbardston

Newsletter Signup
A car crash on Saturday in Fitchburg killed a 59-year-old man from Hubbardston, Massachusetts State Police announced Monday.
State Police said they were called to the scene on Route 2 eastbound around exit 95 just after 5 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they saw that a 2020 Freightliner truck had collided with a 2013 Ram 1500.
The driver of the Freightliner, Kevin Kinnear, died at the scene. State Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that Kinnear may have suffered a medical emergency just before the crash.
The crash is still under investigation by State Police.
