Local MBTA bus crashes in Somerville There were six passengers on board but no injuries were reported.





An MBTA bus crashed off Mystic Avenue in Somerville Sunday night, hitting a concrete barrier, a fence, and a fire hydrant, officials said.

There were six passengers on board but no injuries were reported, according to Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of 16 Vermont Ave., Pesaturo said. The crash is under investigation, he said.







From The Boston Globe.