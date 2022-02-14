Local

MBTA bus crashes in Somerville

There were six passengers on board but no injuries were reported.

By Nick Stoico, The Boston Globe


An MBTA bus crashed off Mystic Avenue in Somerville Sunday night, hitting a concrete barrier, a fence, and a fire hydrant, officials said.

There were six passengers on board but no injuries were reported, according to Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of 16 Vermont Ave., Pesaturo said. The crash is under investigation, he said.



From The Boston Globe.