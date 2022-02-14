Local Boy is airlifted after snowmobile crash on Lake Winnipesauke The 11-year-old was attempting to cross a "dangerous pressure ridge" when his snowmobile flipped Two off-duty Gilford Police Department officers, who were fishing at the time, and Gilford Fire and Rescue responded to the single crash, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a snowmobile crash on Lake Winnipesauke in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Two off-duty Gilford police officers, who were fishing at the time, and Gilford firefighters responded to the crash, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The crash occurred between Loches Island and Governors Island around 4 p.m., and the boy was with three others on the lake when he attempted to cross a “dangerous pressure ridge.” The boy was unable to cross and in the process, his snowmobile flipped launching him off the vehicle.

Gilford Fire and Rescue concluded the boy had very serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.